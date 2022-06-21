American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CL King dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.35.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.