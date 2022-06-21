American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.29.
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $236.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.48. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
