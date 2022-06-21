American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58. 56,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,552,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. American Well’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $101,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,503,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,335.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,814 shares of company stock worth $790,969 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

