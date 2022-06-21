Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.01. Amyris shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 29,026 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $669.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amyris by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amyris by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.