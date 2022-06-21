Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/20/2022 – DocuSign was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/13/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00.

5/3/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in DocuSign by 101.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

