Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/20/2022 – DocuSign was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 6/13/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00.
- 5/3/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in DocuSign by 101.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
