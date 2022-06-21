Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (0AAP, ABF, AZN, BB, BYG, CARG, CRPR, DGE, DUKE, FF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 21st:

Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($140.86) target price on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.20 target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 464 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its coverage pending rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.11) price target on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

