Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (0AAP, ABF, AZN, BB, BYG, CARG, CRPR, DGE, DUKE, FF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 21st:
Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock.
BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.
Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Diageo (LON:DGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on the stock.
Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.20 target price on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 464 ($5.68) target price on the stock.
Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its coverage pending rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.11) price target on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a C$11.25 price target on the stock.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $252.00 price target on the stock.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Majorel Group Luxembourg SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majorel Group Luxembourg SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.