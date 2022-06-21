Analyzing Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autodesk and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 10.67% 68.41% 8.62% My Size -2,214.76% -159.66% -124.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and My Size’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $4.39 billion 8.31 $497.00 million $2.20 76.26 My Size $130,000.00 42.95 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autodesk and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 1 3 14 0 2.72 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $262.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.17%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Autodesk.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats My Size on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

My Size Company Profile (Get Rating)

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

