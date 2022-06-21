Analyzing Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reelcause and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reelcause and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Reelcause.

Risk and Volatility

Reelcause has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 87.67 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Reelcause on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshop-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

