Andrew N. Schiff Sells 19,565 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

