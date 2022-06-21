Andrew N. Schiff Sells 19,565 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
