Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $857.11

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.11 ($10.50) and traded as low as GBX 854 ($10.46). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 870 ($10.66), with a volume of 35,386 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 857.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 777.76. The stock has a market cap of £344.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

