Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.95

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 63011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.5973 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
