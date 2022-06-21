Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Down to $41.29

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.29, but opened at $40.42. Anterix shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Anterix by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

