Anthony Boucaut Buys 828,116 Shares of Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Stock

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Boucaut acquired 828,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$183,841.75 ($127,667.88).

Anthony Boucaut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Anthony Boucaut purchased 406,958 shares of Experience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$98,890.79 ($68,674.16).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Anthony Boucaut acquired 5,500,000 shares of Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$1,463,000.00 ($1,015,972.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and GBR Experiences segments. It also provides boat tours, snorkeling, and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; and rainforest tour in the Daintree in North Queensland, as well as aircraft maintenance services.

