Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 39,575 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

