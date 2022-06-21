Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

