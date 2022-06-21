Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AQST stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.43. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,556.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 158,668 shares of company stock worth $151,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

