Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 10.6% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 36,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,854,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

