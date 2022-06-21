Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.00

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 24136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.86.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

