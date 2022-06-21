Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Sells $87,873.52 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RCUS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 1,078,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

