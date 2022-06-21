Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ares Management by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ares Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

