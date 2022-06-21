Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 636301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
Several research firms recently commented on AR. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
