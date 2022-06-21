Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 636301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

