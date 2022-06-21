Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Shares Up ∞

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) shot up ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,508 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $13,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $6,204,000.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

