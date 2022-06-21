Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Stock Price Up ∞

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) shares rose ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,508 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argus Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,518,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Argus Capital by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 541,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

