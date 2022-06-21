Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 67,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 234,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.