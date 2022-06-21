Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.38

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

