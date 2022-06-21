Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.36. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
