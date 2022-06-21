Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.65

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as low as $31.25. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 6,799 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

