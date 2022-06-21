ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.80

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and traded as low as $18.35. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.