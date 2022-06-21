Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.40. 44,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,341,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $572,089 over the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

