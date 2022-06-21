Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 3%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 40,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

