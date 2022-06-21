Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 3%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 40,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AWWH)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.