Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $250.00

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 262.20 ($3.21), with a volume of 5173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.80 ($3.16).

ASCL has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 450 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.55).

Get Ascential alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

In other news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($25,506.61).

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.