Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $189.70

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.70 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 172.38 ($2.11). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.20), with a volume of 130,115 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.70. The company has a market cap of £192.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.
In other news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £3,283.75 ($4,022.23).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
