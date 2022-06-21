Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $166.22

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.22 and last traded at $166.23, with a volume of 30802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.65) to GBX 4,825 ($59.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.76) to GBX 5,650 ($69.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,100 ($74.72) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.43) to GBX 4,136 ($50.66) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,342.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average is $260.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

