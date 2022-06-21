Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

