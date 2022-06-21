ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $791.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ASML by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $473.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML has a 52-week low of $461.85 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

