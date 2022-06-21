ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,075 ($13.17) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,700 ($20.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 871.50 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £870.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.44. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22).

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

