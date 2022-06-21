ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.78) to GBX 1,075 ($13.17) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,666.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

