Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $534.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

