Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,940 ($23.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,170 ($26.58).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,614.50 ($19.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,634.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,798.85. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,364 ($28.96).

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,038.22).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.