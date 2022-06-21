Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,700.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

