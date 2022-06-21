Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

AIZ stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.85. 20,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,465,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

