Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $986.82

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 986.82 ($12.09) and traded as low as GBX 510.60 ($6.25). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 528.40 ($6.47), with a volume of 232,069 shares traded.

AML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,700 ($20.82) to GBX 1,430 ($17.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.05) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($25.81).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 986.82. The company has a market capitalization of £615.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.