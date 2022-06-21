AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £115 ($140.86) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.74) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($146.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($140.86) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($123.71) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.46 ($129.17).

LON AZN opened at £100.60 ($123.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,436.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a 12-month high of £110 ($134.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.80.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

