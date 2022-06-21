Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 10.4%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 34,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,117,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

