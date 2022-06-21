ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 3.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 16,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 300,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

