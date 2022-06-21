Augusta Gold (AUGG) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Augusta Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Augusta Gold Competitors -132.33% 6.10% 0.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augusta Gold Competitors 574 1971 2617 80 2.42

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.21%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Augusta Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A $3.45 million 8.03 Augusta Gold Competitors $8.26 billion $2.12 billion -5.94

Augusta Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

