Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). Approximately 4,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 85,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The firm has a market cap of £9.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

