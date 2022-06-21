AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.07.

ACQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ACQ opened at C$24.40 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$22.41 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$637.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.18.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

