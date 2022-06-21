AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.18

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.18 and traded as low as C$23.39. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 16,733 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.18. The stock has a market cap of C$637.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

